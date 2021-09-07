Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (03 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ketapang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Ketapang, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Due to heavy rainfall which caused the overflow of the Pawan River and entered people's homes on Friday, 03 September 2021, Pkl. 08.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Sungai Laur

• Ds. Sempurna

• Ds. Teluk Bayur

Kec. Nanga Tayap

• Ds. Sungai Kelik

• Ds. Pangkalan Telok

Kec. Pemahan

• Ds. Muara Gerunggung

Kec. Sandai

• Ds. Jaga Bersatu

• Ds. Istana

Impacts:

• 1,629 families / 5,533 people affected

Material Losses:

• 587 housing units affected

• 20 units of affected public facilities

• Flood depth 20 - 150 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Ketapang goes to the location and collects data

• TRC BPBD Kab. Ketapang conducted monitoring at the location and appealed to residents to always be vigilant.

Latest Condition:

Monday, 06/09/2021, 13.00 WIB

• Cloudy weather

• Floods are still submerging in Kec. Nanga Tayap with a water level of 60 cm on Jalan Axis Trans Kalimantan

• other areas are gradually receding at this time the water level is around 20-40 cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Ketapang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

