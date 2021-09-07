Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (03 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ketapang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Ketapang, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Due to heavy rainfall which caused the overflow of the Pawan River and entered people's homes on Friday, 03 September 2021, Pkl. 08.30 WIB
Location :
Kec. Sungai Laur
• Ds. Sempurna
• Ds. Teluk Bayur
Kec. Nanga Tayap
• Ds. Sungai Kelik
• Ds. Pangkalan Telok
Kec. Pemahan
• Ds. Muara Gerunggung
Kec. Sandai
• Ds. Jaga Bersatu
• Ds. Istana
Impacts:
• 1,629 families / 5,533 people affected
Material Losses:
• 587 housing units affected
• 20 units of affected public facilities
• Flood depth 20 - 150 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Ketapang goes to the location and collects data
• TRC BPBD Kab. Ketapang conducted monitoring at the location and appealed to residents to always be vigilant.
Latest Condition:
Monday, 06/09/2021, 13.00 WIB
• Cloudy weather
• Floods are still submerging in Kec. Nanga Tayap with a water level of 60 cm on Jalan Axis Trans Kalimantan
• other areas are gradually receding at this time the water level is around 20-40 cm
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Ketapang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
