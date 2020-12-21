Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kendal Regency, Central Java Province (04:00 Dec 18 2020)
Description
Chronology:
- Caused by high intensity of rainfall that occurred on Friday, 18 December 2020, at 16:00 WIB
Location: Blorok Village, Brangsong Sub-district
Casualty:
- 84 families / 420 person affected
Material loss:
- 84 housing units damaged
Current Condition:
- Local BPBD sent a Task Force team to do data collection
- Local BPBD coordinate with related agencies and the local community to overcome the disaster impact
- The height of the flood that enters the residential area are varied, between ± 10 to 20 cm
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Java
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
