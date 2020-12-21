Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kendal Regency, Central Java Province (04:00 Dec 18 2020)

Chronology:

  • Caused by high intensity of rainfall that occurred on Friday, 18 December 2020, at 16:00 WIB

Location: Blorok Village, Brangsong Sub-district

Casualty:

  • 84 families / 420 person affected

Material loss:

  • 84 housing units damaged

Current Condition:

  • Local BPBD sent a Task Force team to do data collection
  • Local BPBD coordinate with related agencies and the local community to overcome the disaster impact
  • The height of the flood that enters the residential area are varied, between ± 10 to 20 cm

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Java

Informed by:

