Indonesia, Flooding in Kendal Regency (Central Java) (23 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 23 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000593-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 23 May 2022 15:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kendal

DESCRIPTION

ROB flood in Kab. Kendal, Prov. Central Java

• Chronology : Triggered by a tidal wave of sea tides on Monday, May 23, 2022, Pkl. 15:30 WIB which resulted coastal flooding in several areas of Kab. Kendal

Location :

- Kec. Kaliwungu

- Ds. Mororejo

- Kec. Kendal

- Kel. Karangsari

- Kel. Bandengan

- Kec. Patebon

- Ds. Kartikajaya

- Ds. Wonosari

- Ds. Pidodokulon

Impacts:

• 1,847 families/7,898 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, evacuation & provision of emergency assistance

2. Education

• 1 educational facility affected

3. Health

• 1 health facility affected

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There is no

5. Search and Rescue

• There is no

6. Logistics

• There is no

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 1,847 housing units affected

• Flood depth ± 10 - 110 cm

8. Economy

• There is no

9. Early Recovery

• There is no

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kendal coordinates with related officials and OPD

• BPBD Kab. Kendal sent the SATGAS-PB Team to carry out the evacuation of residents affected by the tidal flood in Ds. Mororejo, district. Kaliwungu

• Dinsos Kab. Tegal is doing the establishment of a public kitchen

• BPBD Kab. Kendal carries out the delivery of food logistics assistance in the affected areas

Latest Condition : Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Pkl. 21:00 WIB

• Flood depth 5 - 80 cm

• Based on today's monitoring, the peak of the rob occurred at 6:00 p.m. 17:00 WIB. So in general, the water is flooding back to the residents' settlements

• Residents who fled were temporary as soon as the flood hit, but when the water had receded the refugees returned to their respective homes

Obstacles :

• Large enough evacuation area

• A large number of people evacuated

• The size of the area affected by the rob

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kendal

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

