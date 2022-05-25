Indonesia, Flooding in Kendal Regency (Central Java) (23 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 23 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000593-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 23 May 2022 15:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kendal
DESCRIPTION
ROB flood in Kab. Kendal, Prov. Central Java
• Chronology : Triggered by a tidal wave of sea tides on Monday, May 23, 2022, Pkl. 15:30 WIB which resulted coastal flooding in several areas of Kab. Kendal
Location :
- Kec. Kaliwungu
- Ds. Mororejo
- Kec. Kendal
- Kel. Karangsari
- Kel. Bandengan
- Kec. Patebon
- Ds. Kartikajaya
- Ds. Wonosari
- Ds. Pidodokulon
Impacts:
• 1,847 families/7,898 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, evacuation & provision of emergency assistance
2. Education
• 1 educational facility affected
3. Health
• 1 health facility affected
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There is no
5. Search and Rescue
• There is no
6. Logistics
• There is no
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 1,847 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 10 - 110 cm
8. Economy
• There is no
9. Early Recovery
• There is no
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kendal coordinates with related officials and OPD
• BPBD Kab. Kendal sent the SATGAS-PB Team to carry out the evacuation of residents affected by the tidal flood in Ds. Mororejo, district. Kaliwungu
• Dinsos Kab. Tegal is doing the establishment of a public kitchen
• BPBD Kab. Kendal carries out the delivery of food logistics assistance in the affected areas
Latest Condition : Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Pkl. 21:00 WIB
• Flood depth 5 - 80 cm
• Based on today's monitoring, the peak of the rob occurred at 6:00 p.m. 17:00 WIB. So in general, the water is flooding back to the residents' settlements
• Residents who fled were temporary as soon as the flood hit, but when the water had receded the refugees returned to their respective homes
Obstacles :
• Large enough evacuation area
• A large number of people evacuated
• The size of the area affected by the rob
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kendal
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
