Indonesia, Flooding in Kec. Trumon Tengah, Aceh Selatan (08:10 Jul 28 2020)
Time and Location of the Disaster Event
Monday, July 28, 2020, 21:00 pm
Location of the incident
Kec. Central Trumon
Teungoh Village
Gampong Pulo Paya
Wilderness Village Village
Kec. East Kluet
Gampong Lawe Bulu Didi
Gimanong Lawe Cimanok
Paddy Lawe Village
Chronological
Due to Rain that flushed South Aceh from 4:00 a.m. until the reporting time, it caused an increase in river water intensity and drainage of community settlements, resulting in flooding at several points in several sub-districts within South Aceh District.
Affected Data
Kec. Central Trumon
- Teungoh Village
House: 40 Units
KK: 40 Kk
Soul: 120
- Gampong Pulo Paya
Inundation Flood
- Wilderness Village Village
Inundation Flood
Kec. East Kluet
- Gampong Lawe Bulu Didi
Inundation Flood
- Gimanong Lawe Cimanok
Inundation Flood
- Paddy Lawe Village
Inundation Flood
Effort:
Head of Implementing Agency for South Aceh BPBD Assigns Damkar-PB Personnel Post 06 Trumon and Post 04 North Kluet BPBD Kab. South Aceh To Carry Out Early Treatment Of The Flood Event.
The Damkar-PB Task Force posted a Preliminary Assessment at the scene
The Damkar-PB Task Force Team Coordinates with the Local Muspika.
PB Pusdalops Team Controls the Task Force Team in the Field and Makes Reports Regarding the Event.
Obstacles in the field
Nothing
Urgent needs
Nothing
Current Conditions
The Rain Still Goes On The Water Has Receded
Human Resources
Team Damkar-PB Officer Pos 06 Trumon BPBD Kab. South Aceh.
Damkar-PB Officer Pos 04 Kluet Utara BPBD Kab. South Aceh.
TNI
POLRI
Local Muspika
BP BPD Regional Pusdalops Team South Aceh
Public
Closing :
Thus We Report An Interim Report from the BPDD Pusdalops District. South Aceh Congratulations on Duties Greetings Tough Greetings Humanity
The BPBD BPDB picket officer in Aceh Selatan district
Agusriadi, S.Kom
Okagusti Arivanda, S.Pd
M.Iqbal, ST
BPBD SOUTH ACEH DISTRICT
Address: Puncak Gemilang Office Complex, Lhok Bengkuang Timur Tapaktuan South Aceh Regency
Telephone: 0811-678-3280
WA: 0823-6828-3522
Email: pusdalop.bpbd.as@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bpbdasel
