Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kaur Regency, Bengkulu (3 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kaur
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kaur, Prov. Bengkulu
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain on Sunday, 03 October 2021, Pkl. 22.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tetap
• Ds. Kasuk Baru
• Ds. Muara Tetap
• Ds. Padang Binjai
Impacts:
• ± 140 households
Material Losses:
• ± 140 houses
• Flood depth 30 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kaur conducts a quick study, coordinates with relevant agencies and together with a joint team monitors flood areas in residents' houses that are still inundated.
Latest Condition:
• Safely under control, and the water gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kaur
