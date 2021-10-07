Indonesia, Flooding in Kaur Regency, Bengkulu (3 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kaur

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kaur, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain on Sunday, 03 October 2021, Pkl. 22.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Tetap

• Ds. Kasuk Baru

• Ds. Muara Tetap

• Ds. Padang Binjai

Impacts:

• ± 140 households

Material Losses:

• ± 140 houses

• Flood depth 30 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kaur conducts a quick study, coordinates with relevant agencies and together with a joint team monitors flood areas in residents' houses that are still inundated.

Latest Condition:

• Safely under control, and the water gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kaur

