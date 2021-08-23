Indonesia, Flooding in Katingan Regency, Central Kalimantan (20 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Katingan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Katingan, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Early warning:

• Effective August 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 21 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in Central Kalimantan with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• High intensity rain caused the overflow of the Katingan River and Samba River on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Marikit

- Ds. Tumbang Hiran

- Ds. Rangan Tangko

- Ds. Rangan Surai

• Kec. Katingan Tengah

- Ds. Samba Bakumpai

- Ds. Samba Katung

- Ds. Samba Kahayan

- Ds. Rantau Asem

- Ds. Tumbang Kalemei

- Ds. Napu Sahur

• Kec. Sanaman Mantikei

- Ds. Tumbang Kaman

- Ds. Tumbang Labehu

Casualties:

• 384 families / 1,536 people affected (data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 253 housing units affected

• 5 units of affected educational facilities

• 2 units of affected worship facilities

• Flood depth ± 50 - 200 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Katingan collects data and coordinates with related parties

Latest Condition:

• Saturday, 08/21/2021 the flood gradually receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Katingan

