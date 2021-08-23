Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Katingan Regency, Central Kalimantan (20 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Katingan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Katingan, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Early warning:
• Effective August 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 21 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in Central Kalimantan with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• High intensity rain caused the overflow of the Katingan River and Samba River on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Pkl. 18.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Marikit
- Ds. Tumbang Hiran
- Ds. Rangan Tangko
- Ds. Rangan Surai
• Kec. Katingan Tengah
- Ds. Samba Bakumpai
- Ds. Samba Katung
- Ds. Samba Kahayan
- Ds. Rantau Asem
- Ds. Tumbang Kalemei
- Ds. Napu Sahur
• Kec. Sanaman Mantikei
- Ds. Tumbang Kaman
- Ds. Tumbang Labehu
Casualties:
• 384 families / 1,536 people affected (data collection)
Material Losses:
• ± 253 housing units affected
• 5 units of affected educational facilities
• 2 units of affected worship facilities
• Flood depth ± 50 - 200 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Katingan collects data and coordinates with related parties
Latest Condition:
• Saturday, 08/21/2021 the flood gradually receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Katingan
