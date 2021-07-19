Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Katingan Regency, Central Kalimantan (15 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Katingan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Katingan, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Rain with high intensity in the upstream area of Kec. Central Katingan accompanied by overflow of the Samba & Katingan river basins on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Pkl. 08:00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Katingan Tengah, Kel. Samba Kahayan, Ds. Samba Danum, Ds. Samba Bakumpai, Ds. Napu Sahur, Ds. Batu Badingding
• Kec. Sanaman Mantikai, Kel. Kuluk Habuhus, Ds. Tbg. Kaman, Ds. Tbg. Labeho, Ds. Tbg. Manggu, Ds. Kamanto, Ds. Tbg. Kanai, Ds. Tbg. Pangka, Ds. Tbg. Atei, Ds. Rantau Bangkiang, Ds. Dehes
• Kec. Petak Malai, Ds. Tbg. Habongoi, Ds. Tbg. Jala, Ds. Batu Badak, Ds. Tbg. Tangoi
Material Losses:
• 2,251 housing units submerged
• 6 places of worship are submerged
• 11 educational facilities
• 1 public facilities
Effort :
• Kab. BPBD Katingan conducts monitoring and data collection on site
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops