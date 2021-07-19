Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Katingan Regency, Central Kalimantan (15 Jul 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Katingan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Katingan, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Rain with high intensity in the upstream area of ​​Kec. Central Katingan accompanied by overflow of the Samba & Katingan river basins on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Pkl. 08:00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Katingan Tengah, Kel. Samba Kahayan, Ds. Samba Danum, Ds. Samba Bakumpai, Ds. Napu Sahur, Ds. Batu Badingding

• Kec. Sanaman Mantikai, Kel. Kuluk Habuhus, Ds. Tbg. Kaman, Ds. Tbg. Labeho, Ds. Tbg. Manggu, Ds. Kamanto, Ds. Tbg. Kanai, Ds. Tbg. Pangka, Ds. Tbg. Atei, Ds. Rantau Bangkiang, Ds. Dehes

• Kec. Petak Malai, Ds. Tbg. Habongoi, Ds. Tbg. Jala, Ds. Batu Badak, Ds. Tbg. Tangoi

Material Losses:

• 2,251 housing units submerged

• 6 places of worship are submerged

• 11 educational facilities

• 1 public facilities

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD Katingan conducts monitoring and data collection on site

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content