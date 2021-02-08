Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang, West Java (23:23 Feb 7 2021)

Description

Due to the high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of rivers on 7 Feb 2021, flooding occured in Karawang, West Java.

Location:

Kec. Cilamaya
Kec. Rengasdenglok
Kec. Telukjambe Barat
Kec. Karawang Barat
Kec. Kotabaru
Kec. Purwasari
Kec. Jatisari
Kec. Cikampek

Impacts :

  • 3.425 affected families/7.774 affected people
  • 194 families/691 people are evacuated
  • 3.004 inundated houses
  • 78 Ha of rice field are affected
  • Water level: 30 - 150 cm

Efforts :

  • Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinated with military, police, and related agencies and volunteers to do evacuation and assessments.

Source : - BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center : 117 (Bebas Pulsa)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Karawang, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 3425
Affected Persons: 7774
Displaced Persons: 691

Damages

Damaged houses: 3004 Loss of livelihood sources: 78 Ha of rice field are affected

