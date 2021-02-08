Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang, West Java (23:23 Feb 7 2021)
Description
Due to the high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of rivers on 7 Feb 2021, flooding occured in Karawang, West Java.
Location:
Kec. Cilamaya
Kec. Rengasdenglok
Kec. Telukjambe Barat
Kec. Karawang Barat
Kec. Kotabaru
Kec. Purwasari
Kec. Jatisari
Kec. Cikampek
Impacts :
- 3.425 affected families/7.774 affected people
- 194 families/691 people are evacuated
- 3.004 inundated houses
- 78 Ha of rice field are affected
- Water level: 30 - 150 cm
Efforts :
- Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinated with military, police, and related agencies and volunteers to do evacuation and assessments.
Source : - BPBD Kab. Karawang
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Affected Area / Region: Karawang, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 3425
Affected Persons: 7774
Displaced Persons: 691
Damages
Damaged houses: 3004 Loss of livelihood sources: 78 Ha of rice field are affected