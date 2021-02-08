Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang, West Java (23:23 Feb 7 2021)

Description

Due to the high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of rivers on 7 Feb 2021, flooding occured in Karawang, West Java.

Location:

Kec. Cilamaya

Kec. Rengasdenglok

Kec. Telukjambe Barat

Kec. Karawang Barat

Kec. Kotabaru

Kec. Purwasari

Kec. Jatisari

Kec. Cikampek

Impacts :

3.425 affected families/7.774 affected people

194 families/691 people are evacuated

3.004 inundated houses

78 Ha of rice field are affected

Water level: 30 - 150 cm

Efforts :

Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinated with military, police, and related agencies and volunteers to do evacuation and assessments.

Source : - BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Call Center : 117 (Bebas Pulsa)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

