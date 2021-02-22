Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java Province (07:00 Feb 19 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain on Friday, 19 February 2021 at 07:00 WIB

Location:
Kec. Ciampel

  • Kec. Karawang Barat

  • Kec. Karawang Timur

  • Kec. Tegalwaru

  • Kec. Teluk Jambe Timur

  • Kec. Pangkalan

  • Kec. Tirtamulya

  • Kec. Jatisari

  • Kec. Batujaya

  • Kec. Rawamerta

  • Kec. Pakisjaya

  • Kec. Cimalaya Wetan

  • Kec. Banyusari

  • Kec. Cikampek

  • Kec. Rengasdengklok

Casualty:

  • 14,754 families/52,527 people affected

  • 3,393 families/ 19,092 people displaced

Material Loss:

  • 14,340 houses flooded,

  • 1,078 houses damaged

  • 31 mosques

  • 9 school

  • 217 ha of ricefields

  • 72 Ha of submerged rice fields

  • 2 PAUD.

  • 1 access road damaged

Effort :

  • BPBD Prov. West Java in coordination with BPBD Kab. Karawang to send personnel to the field to collect data and handle emergencies

  • BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinates with related agencies and local District / Village officials to collect data

Latest Condition:

  • BPBD Kab. Karawang is still collecting data in the field

Urgent needs :

  • Clothing

  • Tent

  • Food logistics

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Java

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Karawang Regency, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 14754
Affected Persons: 52527
Displaced Persons: 19092

Damages

Damaged houses: 15418
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 9
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 31 mosques
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 road
Loss of livelihood sources: 72 ha of rice fields

Related Content