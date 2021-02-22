Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java Province (07:00 Feb 19 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain on Friday, 19 February 2021 at 07:00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Ciampel
Kec. Karawang Barat
Kec. Karawang Timur
Kec. Tegalwaru
Kec. Teluk Jambe Timur
Kec. Pangkalan
Kec. Tirtamulya
Kec. Jatisari
Kec. Batujaya
Kec. Rawamerta
Kec. Pakisjaya
Kec. Cimalaya Wetan
Kec. Banyusari
Kec. Cikampek
Kec. Rengasdengklok
Casualty:
14,754 families/52,527 people affected
3,393 families/ 19,092 people displaced
Material Loss:
14,340 houses flooded,
1,078 houses damaged
31 mosques
9 school
217 ha of ricefields
72 Ha of submerged rice fields
2 PAUD.
1 access road damaged
Effort :
BPBD Prov. West Java in coordination with BPBD Kab. Karawang to send personnel to the field to collect data and handle emergencies
BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinates with related agencies and local District / Village officials to collect data
Latest Condition:
- BPBD Kab. Karawang is still collecting data in the field
Urgent needs :
Clothing
Tent
Food logistics
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Java
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
