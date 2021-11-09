Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (8 Nov 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000937-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java

Chronology :
heavy rains and overflowing of the Cibeet natural river, flooding has occurred due to the overflowing of the Cibeet river. on Monday, November 8, 2021, 06.30 WIB

Location:
• Kec. Telukjambe Barat
• Ds. Karangligar

Impacts:
• 231 families / 561 people affected

Damages:
• 182 houses
• 2 mosques
• 1 Pre-school facility

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang and TRC BPBD conduct a rapid assessment, coordinate with related agencies and carry out the evacuation of affected victims

Latest Condition:
• The current flood is gradually receding

Source :
• Kab. BPBD Karawang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content