Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (8 Nov 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000937-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java

Chronology :

heavy rains and overflowing of the Cibeet natural river, flooding has occurred due to the overflowing of the Cibeet river. on Monday, November 8, 2021, 06.30 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Telukjambe Barat

• Ds. Karangligar

Impacts:

• 231 families / 561 people affected

Damages:

• 182 houses

• 2 mosques

• 1 Pre-school facility

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Karawang and TRC BPBD conduct a rapid assessment, coordinate with related agencies and carry out the evacuation of affected victims

Latest Condition:

• The current flood is gradually receding

Source :

• Kab. BPBD Karawang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops