Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (8 Nov 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000937-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Karawang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java
Chronology :
heavy rains and overflowing of the Cibeet natural river, flooding has occurred due to the overflowing of the Cibeet river. on Monday, November 8, 2021, 06.30 WIB
Location:
• Kec. Telukjambe Barat
• Ds. Karangligar
Impacts:
• 231 families / 561 people affected
Damages:
• 182 houses
• 2 mosques
• 1 Pre-school facility
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang and TRC BPBD conduct a rapid assessment, coordinate with related agencies and carry out the evacuation of affected victims
Latest Condition:
• The current flood is gradually receding
Source :
• Kab. BPBD Karawang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops