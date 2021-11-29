Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency (West Java) (27 Nov 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 26 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001001-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Fri, 26 Nov 2021 18:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Karawang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain causing the overflow of the Cikaranggelam river on Friday, November 26, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cikampek
- Ds. Dawuan Tengah
Impacts:
• ± 270 families / 810 people affected
Damages:
• ± 140 houses submerged
• Flood depth ± 50 cm
Latest Condition:
Saturday, 27 November 2021, Pkl. 05.50 WIB :
• The weather is cloudy, the flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kawarang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
