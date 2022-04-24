Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency (West Java) (22 Apr 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 22 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000491-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 22 Apr 2022 22:32:57

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Triggered by moderate to heavy rains that occurred in the Kab. Karawang on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 16.20 WIB. BPBD Prov. West Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency / City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency / City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters. BPBD Kab. Karawang conducted an assessment to the location of the incident with the Village Apparatus of Dawuan Tengah, Kec. Cikampek. Cloudy weather and light rain. Floods gradually recede and TMA is currently 20 cm.