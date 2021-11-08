Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (2 Nov 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000914-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021 15:40:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Karawang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java
Chronology :
high intensity rain causing the overflow of the Cilamaya River on Tuesday, November 02, 2021 Pkl. 15.40 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cilamaya Wetan
- Ds. Tegalwaru
Impacts:
• 262 households / 770 affected
Material Losses:
• ± 239 houses
• Flood depth 20 - 50 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang collects data and coordinates with village officials
Latest Condition:
Sunday, 07 November 2021 Pkl. 10.00 WIB :
• Kab. BPBD Team. Karawang and the firefighters team clean up the affected area
• Cloudy weather
• The water has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
