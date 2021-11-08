Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (2 Nov 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000914-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021 15:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java

Chronology :

high intensity rain causing the overflow of the Cilamaya River on Tuesday, November 02, 2021 Pkl. 15.40 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cilamaya Wetan

- Ds. Tegalwaru

Impacts:

• 262 households / 770 affected

Material Losses:

• ± 239 houses

• Flood depth 20 - 50 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Karawang collects data and coordinates with village officials

Latest Condition:

Sunday, 07 November 2021 Pkl. 10.00 WIB :

• Kab. BPBD Team. Karawang and the firefighters team clean up the affected area

• Cloudy weather

• The water has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

