Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (2 Nov 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000914-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Nov 2021 15:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java

Chronology :
high intensity rain causing the overflow of the Cilamaya River on Tuesday, November 02, 2021 Pkl. 15.40 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Cilamaya Wetan
- Ds. Tegalwaru

Impacts:
• 262 households / 770 affected

Material Losses:
• ± 239 houses
• Flood depth 20 - 50 Cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang collects data and coordinates with village officials

Latest Condition:
Sunday, 07 November 2021 Pkl. 10.00 WIB :
• Kab. BPBD Team. Karawang and the firefighters team clean up the affected area
• Cloudy weather
• The water has receded

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content