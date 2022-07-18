Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency (West Java) (16 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000758-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 16:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Karawang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at. 16.30 WIB
Location :
•Kec. Telukjambe Barat
- Ds. Karangligar
Impacts:
• ± 200 families / 1,192 people affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
•± 304 housing units affected, 2 facilities units. worship, 3 public facilities, Flood depth 10 - 100 cm
• 1 educational facility affected
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Karawang conducts a quick assessment of the location
• TRC BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinates with relevant agencies
• TRC BPBD Kab. Karawang evacuates residents who must be evacuated
Up-to-date Condition:
• For now, the water is still flooding some of the residents' houses, and the residents are still staying in their own houses
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
