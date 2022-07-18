Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency (West Java) (16 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000758-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 16:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Karawang, Prov. West Java

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at. 16.30 WIB

Location :
•Kec. Telukjambe Barat
- Ds. Karangligar

Impacts:
• ± 200 families / 1,192 people affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses
•± 304 housing units affected, 2 facilities units. worship, 3 public facilities, Flood depth 10 - 100 cm
• 1 educational facility affected

Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Karawang conducts a quick assessment of the location
• TRC BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinates with relevant agencies
• TRC BPBD Kab. Karawang evacuates residents who must be evacuated

Up-to-date Condition:
• For now, the water is still flooding some of the residents' houses, and the residents are still staying in their own houses

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

