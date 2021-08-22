Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (16 Aug 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 16 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000616-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 16 Aug 2021 19:15:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Karawang
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
- The ROB water (coastal flooding) that occurred in Cemara Jaya Village resulted in damage to local residents' houses on Monday, August 16, 2021, Pkl. 19.15 WIB
Location :
Kec. Cibuaya
Ds. Cemara Jaya
Fatalities :
- ± 173 KK / 474 affected persons
- 138 people evacuated
Material Losses:
- 75 housing units heavily damage
- 54 housing units moderately damage
- 48 housing units slightly damage
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Karawang conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Source :
BPBD Kab. Karawang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 474
Affected Family: 173
Internally Displaced People: 138
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 177
Damage Partial: 102
Totally Damage: 75
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
