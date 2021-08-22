Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (16 Aug 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 16 Aug 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000616-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 16 Aug 2021 19:15:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

- The ROB water (coastal flooding) that occurred in Cemara Jaya Village resulted in damage to local residents' houses on Monday, August 16, 2021, Pkl. 19.15 WIB

Location :

Kec. Cibuaya

Ds. Cemara Jaya

Fatalities :

- ± 173 KK / 474 affected persons

- 138 people evacuated

Material Losses:

- 75 housing units heavily damage

- 54 housing units moderately damage

- 48 housing units slightly damage

Effort :

- BPBD Kab. Karawang conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Source :

BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Human

Affected Persons: 474

Affected Family: 173

Internally Displaced People: 138

Houses

Affected Houses: 177

Damage Partial: 102

Totally Damage: 75

Infrastructures

Public Facilities

Damage General

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Agricultural

