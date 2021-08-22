Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency, West Java (16 Aug 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 16 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000616-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 16 Aug 2021 19:15:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
- The ROB water (coastal flooding) that occurred in Cemara Jaya Village resulted in damage to local residents' houses on Monday, August 16, 2021, Pkl. 19.15 WIB

Location :
Kec. Cibuaya
Ds. Cemara Jaya

Fatalities :
- ± 173 KK / 474 affected persons
- 138 people evacuated

Material Losses:
- 75 housing units heavily damage
- 54 housing units moderately damage
- 48 housing units slightly damage

Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Karawang conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Source :
BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

