Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency (West Java) (13 Nov 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001311-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022 09:45:20

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Triggered by high intensity rains resulting in overflowing rivers in on Sunday, 13 November 2022, Pkl. 07:00 WIB

Location: Kec. Telukjambe Barat, Ds. Karangliga

Casualties: 188 families/564 affected people (still under data collection)

Material losses: 155 affected houses (still under data collection), 2 affected places of worship, and 1 affected education facility.

TMA 50-100 cm

Effort: BPBD Kab. Karawang coordinates with local officials to carry out monitoring and data collection.

Conditions as of 14 November: floods in some areas are gradually receding.