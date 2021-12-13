Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency (West Java) (11 Dec 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001091-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021 16:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• Triggered by heavy rains accompanied by the forgetting of the Citarum and Cibeet rivers on Saturday. December 11, 2021 at 16.30 WIB

Location :
Kec. Teluk Jambe Barat
Ds. Karangligar

Impacts:
• 186 families / 577 people affected

Damages
• 162 housing units affected
• 1 unit of prayer room affected

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related agencies

Latest Condition:
• The weather is currently raining with high intensity
• Flooding is still persisting with TMA, 5-80 cm

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

