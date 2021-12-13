Indonesia, Flooding in Karawang Regency (West Java) (11 Dec 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001091-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021 16:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Karawang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Triggered by heavy rains accompanied by the forgetting of the Citarum and Cibeet rivers on Saturday. December 11, 2021 at 16.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Teluk Jambe Barat

Ds. Karangligar

Impacts:

• 186 families / 577 people affected

Damages

• 162 housing units affected

• 1 unit of prayer room affected

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Karawang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related agencies

Latest Condition:

• The weather is currently raining with high intensity

• Flooding is still persisting with TMA, 5-80 cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Karawang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops