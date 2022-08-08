Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency (West Kalimantan) (6 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000828-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022 13:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kapuas Hulu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan

UPDATE : Saturday, 06 August 2022, Pkl. 11:25 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by high rainfall since yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 04, 2022) until the morning (Friday, August 5, 2022), so that rivers in 5 sub-districts overflowed on Friday, August 5, 2022, Pkl. 13.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Putussibau Utara

- Ds. Sibau Hilir

- Ds. Sibau Hulu

- Ds. Tanjung Lasa

- Ds. Padua Mendalam

• Kec. Putussibau Selatan

- Ds. Tanjung Lokang

- Ds. Bungan

- Kel. Kedamin Hilir

- Ds. Tanjung Jati

• Kec. Pengkadan

- Ds. Pengkadan Hilir

• Kec. Seberuang

- Ds. Sejiram

- Ds. Jerenjang

• Kec. Silat Hilir

- Ds. Miau Merah

Impacts:

• 4,015 families/13.335 people were affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Evacuation of affected people

2. Education

• There isn't any yet

3. Health

• There isn't any yet

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any yet

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 1 bridge

• 71 public facilities

• 2,984 houses

• TDC ± 20 to 180 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu coordinates with relevant agencies to monitor, evacuate residents as well as goods and data collection

Urgent needs :

• Shelters

• Basic food needs

• Basic needs for clothing

• Drugs

• Transportation facilities

Latest Condition : Saturday, 06 August 2022, Pkl. 11:03 WIB

• Flooding is only 8 hours and the water has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

