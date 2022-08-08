Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency (West Kalimantan) (6 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000828-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022 13:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kapuas Hulu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan
UPDATE : Saturday, 06 August 2022, Pkl. 11:25 WIB
• Chronology : Triggered by high rainfall since yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 04, 2022) until the morning (Friday, August 5, 2022), so that rivers in 5 sub-districts overflowed on Friday, August 5, 2022, Pkl. 13.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Putussibau Utara
- Ds. Sibau Hilir
- Ds. Sibau Hulu
- Ds. Tanjung Lasa
- Ds. Padua Mendalam
• Kec. Putussibau Selatan
- Ds. Tanjung Lokang
- Ds. Bungan
- Kel. Kedamin Hilir
- Ds. Tanjung Jati
• Kec. Pengkadan
- Ds. Pengkadan Hilir
• Kec. Seberuang
- Ds. Sejiram
- Ds. Jerenjang
• Kec. Silat Hilir
- Ds. Miau Merah
Impacts:
• 4,015 families/13.335 people were affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Evacuation of affected people
2. Education
• There isn't any yet
3. Health
• There isn't any yet
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any yet
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 1 bridge
• 71 public facilities
• 2,984 houses
• TDC ± 20 to 180 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu coordinates with relevant agencies to monitor, evacuate residents as well as goods and data collection
Urgent needs :
• Shelters
• Basic food needs
• Basic needs for clothing
• Drugs
• Transportation facilities
Latest Condition : Saturday, 06 August 2022, Pkl. 11:03 WIB
• Flooding is only 8 hours and the water has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
