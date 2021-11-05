Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (3 Nov 2021)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 03 Nov 2021

**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000909-IDN | GLIDE Number:

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kapuas Hulu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

high intensity rainfall and the overflow of several watersheds including the Sibau watershed, Mendalam watershed and Kapuas watershed which occurred on Wednesday, November 03, 2021, Pkl. 14.00 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Silat Hilir

• Ds. Perigi

• Ds. Pangeran

• Ds. Bongkong

• Kec. Selimbau

• Ds. Dalam

• Ds. Gudang hulu

• Ds. Gudang hilir

• Ds. Nibung

• Ds. Piasak

• Ds. Engkerangas

• Ds. Gerayau

• Ds. Benuis

• Ds. Titian kuala

• Ds. Sekubah

• Ds. Piasak hulu

• Ds. Sekulat

• Ds. Nanga leboyan

• Ds. Vega

• Ds. Mawan

• Ds. Semalah

• Ds. Tempurau

• Kec. Semitau

• Ds. Kenerak

• Ds. Semitau hilir

• Ds. Semitau hulu

• Ds. Marsedan raya

• Ds. Nanga seberuang

• Ds. Nanga lemedak

• Ds. Nanga kenepai

• Kec. Badau

• Ds. Badau

• Ds. Janting

• Ds. Sebindang

• Kec. Suhaid

• Ds. Nanga suhaid

• Ds. Tanjung harapan

• Ds. Tanjung

• Ds. Madang permai

• Ds. Lubuk pengail

• Ds. Laut tawang

• Ds. Kerengas

• Kec. Batang lupar

• Ds. Sepandan

• Ds. Lanjak deras

Impacts:

• 1,818 families / 6,524 people affected

• displaced people (Data collection)

Material Losses:

• 1,084 housing units

• Flood depth max ± 200 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu prepared a fleet to load aid, to be distributed to the most affected sub-districts in the district. Downstream

• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu will distribute rice and instant noodles for affected victims in Kec. Silat Hilir on November 5, 2021

Latest Condition:

Thursday, 04 November 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB

• Current conditions are sunny to cloudy

• The flood gradually recedes with a TMA of 50-100 cm

• There have been several flood events since March 2021

Urgent needs :

• Food Logistics

• Inflatable boat

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

