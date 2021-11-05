Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (3 Nov 2021)
Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 03 Nov 2021
**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000909-IDN | GLIDE Number:
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kapuas Hulu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
high intensity rainfall and the overflow of several watersheds including the Sibau watershed, Mendalam watershed and Kapuas watershed which occurred on Wednesday, November 03, 2021, Pkl. 14.00 WIB
Location:
• Kec. Silat Hilir
• Ds. Perigi
• Ds. Pangeran
• Ds. Bongkong
• Kec. Selimbau
• Ds. Dalam
• Ds. Gudang hulu
• Ds. Gudang hilir
• Ds. Nibung
• Ds. Piasak
• Ds. Engkerangas
• Ds. Gerayau
• Ds. Benuis
• Ds. Titian kuala
• Ds. Sekubah
• Ds. Piasak hulu
• Ds. Sekulat
• Ds. Nanga leboyan
• Ds. Vega
• Ds. Mawan
• Ds. Semalah
• Ds. Tempurau
• Kec. Semitau
• Ds. Kenerak
• Ds. Semitau hilir
• Ds. Semitau hulu
• Ds. Marsedan raya
• Ds. Nanga seberuang
• Ds. Nanga lemedak
• Ds. Nanga kenepai
• Kec. Badau
• Ds. Badau
• Ds. Janting
• Ds. Sebindang
• Kec. Suhaid
• Ds. Nanga suhaid
• Ds. Tanjung harapan
• Ds. Tanjung
• Ds. Madang permai
• Ds. Lubuk pengail
• Ds. Laut tawang
• Ds. Kerengas
• Kec. Batang lupar
• Ds. Sepandan
• Ds. Lanjak deras
Impacts:
• 1,818 families / 6,524 people affected
• displaced people (Data collection)
Material Losses:
• 1,084 housing units
• Flood depth max ± 200 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu prepared a fleet to load aid, to be distributed to the most affected sub-districts in the district. Downstream
• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu will distribute rice and instant noodles for affected victims in Kec. Silat Hilir on November 5, 2021
Latest Condition:
Thursday, 04 November 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB
• Current conditions are sunny to cloudy
• The flood gradually recedes with a TMA of 50-100 cm
• There have been several flood events since March 2021
Urgent needs :
• Food Logistics
• Inflatable boat
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
