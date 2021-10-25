Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (22 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 22 Oct 2021

**AHADID : **AHA-FL-2021-000848-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 22 Oct 2021 21:15:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kapuas Hulu

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of the Silat River
Location: Kec. Seberuang, Kec. Silat Hulu, Kec. Silat Hilir, Kec. Semitau, Kec. Suhaid, Kec. Pengkadan
Impacts: 1202 families (2994 persons) affected
Damages: 786 houses, 24 public facilities

Related Content