Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (19 Aug 2021)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 19 Aug 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000619-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 19 Aug 2021 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kapuas Hulu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan

Early warning:

- Effective August 19, 2021 at 07.00 WIB until August 20, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood/ Flash Impacts to occur in West Kalimantan with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

- BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

- Rain with high intensity for 3 days and the overflow of the Kapuas river resulted in flooding that occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021 Pkl. 07.00 WIB.

Location :

- Kec. Bunut Hulu

- Ds. Temuyuk

- Ds. Suruk

- Ds. Beringin

- Ds. Bakong Permai

- Ds. Pantas Bersatu

- Ds. Nanga Semangut

- Ds. Semangut Utara

- Kec. Boyan Tanjung

- Ds. Nanga Boyan

- Ds. Nanga Danau

- Kec. Mentebah

- Ds. Nanga Mentebah

- Ds. Tanjung Intan

Fatalities :

- 258 families / 1243 people affected with the following details;

- Kec. Bunut Hulu : 63 families / 187 people affected

- Kec. Boyan Tanjung : 140 families / 489 people affected

- Kec. Mentebah : 155 families / 567 people affected

Material Losses:

- 48 Houses submerged

- 247 Housing Units affected

- 9 Public Facilities

- Flood depth 100-250 CM

Effort :

- BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu collects data, and coordinates with related parties

Latest Condition:

- The flood has receded

Urgent needs:

- Food supply, Drinking water and clean water

Source :

- BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 1243

Affected Family: 258

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 295

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: 9

Settlements: null

Worship Places: null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null