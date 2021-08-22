Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (19 Aug 2021)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 19 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000619-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 19 Aug 2021 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kapuas Hulu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan

Early warning:
- Effective August 19, 2021 at 07.00 WIB until August 20, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood/ Flash Impacts to occur in West Kalimantan with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:
- BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :
- Rain with high intensity for 3 days and the overflow of the Kapuas river resulted in flooding that occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021 Pkl. 07.00 WIB.

Location :
- Kec. Bunut Hulu
- Ds. Temuyuk
- Ds. Suruk
- Ds. Beringin
- Ds. Bakong Permai
- Ds. Pantas Bersatu
- Ds. Nanga Semangut
- Ds. Semangut Utara
- Kec. Boyan Tanjung
- Ds. Nanga Boyan
- Ds. Nanga Danau
- Kec. Mentebah
- Ds. Nanga Mentebah
- Ds. Tanjung Intan

Fatalities :
- 258 families / 1243 people affected with the following details;
- Kec. Bunut Hulu : 63 families / 187 people affected
- Kec. Boyan Tanjung : 140 families / 489 people affected
- Kec. Mentebah : 155 families / 567 people affected

Material Losses:
- 48 Houses submerged
- 247 Housing Units affected
- 9 Public Facilities
- Flood depth 100-250 CM

Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu collects data, and coordinates with related parties

Latest Condition:
- The flood has receded

Urgent needs:
- Food supply, Drinking water and clean water

Source :
- BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human

Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 1243
Affected Family: 258
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 295
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: 9
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

