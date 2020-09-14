Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (10:27 Sep 13 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology: There was rain for several days with low - high intensity causing flooding on September 13, 2020 at Pkl. 08.00 WIB

Impact:

Casualties: Data Collection

Material losses: 980 housing units affected, TMA 40-100 cm

Location:
Kec. Putussibau
Ex. Downstream Office
Kec. Putussibau Selatan
Ds. Barak Bay
Ds. River
Ds. Tanjung Jati

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu is currently still collecting data in the field

  • TRC BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan is currently heading to the District. Kapuas Hulu to do a quick assessment and droping logistics

State of the art:

  • Weather at Pkl. 18.00 WIB clear, but the water in the settlements has not receded

Source:

Mr. Tugiyanto BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 980
Affected Persons: 4900

Damages

Damaged houses: 980

Related Content