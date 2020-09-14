Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (10:27 Sep 13 2020)
Description
Floods in Kab. Kapuas Hulu, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology: There was rain for several days with low - high intensity causing flooding on September 13, 2020 at Pkl. 08.00 WIB
Impact:
Casualties: Data Collection
Material losses: 980 housing units affected, TMA 40-100 cm
Location:
Kec. Putussibau
Ex. Downstream Office
Kec. Putussibau Selatan
Ds. Barak Bay
Ds. River
Ds. Tanjung Jati
Effort:
TRC BPBD Kab. Kapuas Hulu is currently still collecting data in the field
TRC BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan is currently heading to the District. Kapuas Hulu to do a quick assessment and droping logistics
State of the art:
- Weather at Pkl. 18.00 WIB clear, but the water in the settlements has not receded
Source:
Mr. Tugiyanto BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 980
Affected Persons: 4900
Damages
Damaged houses: 980