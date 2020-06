Indonesia, Flooding in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan (01:00 Jun 25 2020)

Description

Flood in Kapuas Hulu Regency

June 25 at 1 WIB

Location

Prov. West Kalimantan

Regency. Kapuas Hulu

Kec. South Putussibau

Ds. West Gulf

Ds. Tanjung Jati

Kec. North Putussibau

Ds. Deep

Exo Downstream Office

Fatalities

150 houesholds affected

Material Losses

150 houses are submerged as high as 50 cm

Chronological

Due to heavy rain and the overflow of the Kapuas River upstream

Effort

Local BPBDs are still on standby at the post awaiting developments from field officers

Field Constraints

Personnel is limited because it is still handling covid

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 150

Affected Persons: 750

Damages

Damaged houses: 150

News Source Link

https://twitter.com/BNPB_Indonesia/status/1276315051045974021/photo/1