Indonesia, Flooding in Kampar Regency, Riau (5 Nov 2021)

Event Date : Fri, 05 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000919-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Fri, 05 Nov 2021 03:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kampar
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kampar, Prov. Riau
Chronology :
high intensity rainfall and clogged drainage channels causing flooding on Friday, November 05, 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Siak Hulu
Impacts:
• ± 50 HHs affected
Damages:
• ± 50 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kampar conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Latest Condition:
Friday, 05 November 2021 Pkl. 08.40 WIB
• The weather is cloudy this morning
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kampar
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
