Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Kampar Regency, Riau (5 Nov 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 05 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000919-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 05 Nov 2021 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kampar

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kampar, Prov. Riau

Chronology :
high intensity rainfall and clogged drainage channels causing flooding on Friday, November 05, 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WIB

Location:
Kec. Siak Hulu

Impacts:
• ± 50 HHs affected

Damages:
• ± 50 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kampar conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Latest Condition:
Friday, 05 November 2021 Pkl. 08.40 WIB
• The weather is cloudy this morning
• The flood gradually recedes

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kampar

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content