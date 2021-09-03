Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kampar Regency, Riau (30 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kampar
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kampar, Prov. Riau
Chronology :
• High intensity of rain and silting of the river, causing the Batang Bio River to overflow, on Monday, August 30, 2021 Pkl. 00.15 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Kampar Kiri Hulu
- Ds. Ludai
Impacts:
• 135 families / 450 people affected
Material Losses:
• 21 units of houses were slightly damaged
• 1 unit of affected worship facilities
• 1 unit of affected education facility
• 2 units of affected health facilities
• 10 units of public facilities
• Flood depth 10 – 50 cm
Effort :
• Kalaksa BPBD Kab. Kampar was accompanied by BPBD staff and the TRC Task Force of Pusdalops-PB BPBD Kab. Kampar conducts rapid assessment and data collection at the scene
Latest Condition:
• Friday, 03 September 2021 Pkl. 05.00 WIB, the situation has begun to be conducive and the community is cleaning the affected houses
Source :
BPBD Kab. Kampar
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
