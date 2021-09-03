Indonesia, Flooding in Kampar Regency, Riau (30 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kampar

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kampar, Prov. Riau

Chronology :

• High intensity of rain and silting of the river, causing the Batang Bio River to overflow, on Monday, August 30, 2021 Pkl. 00.15 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Kampar Kiri Hulu

- Ds. Ludai

Impacts:

• 135 families / 450 people affected

Material Losses:

• 21 units of houses were slightly damaged

• 1 unit of affected worship facilities

• 1 unit of affected education facility

• 2 units of affected health facilities

• 10 units of public facilities

• Flood depth 10 – 50 cm

Effort :

• Kalaksa BPBD Kab. Kampar was accompanied by BPBD staff and the TRC Task Force of Pusdalops-PB BPBD Kab. Kampar conducts rapid assessment and data collection at the scene

Latest Condition:

• Friday, 03 September 2021 Pkl. 05.00 WIB, the situation has begun to be conducive and the community is cleaning the affected houses

Source :

BPBD Kab. Kampar

