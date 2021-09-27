Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Kampar Regency, Riau (25 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kampar
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kampar, Prov. Riau
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity of rain and replanting from PT. Arindo so that the lack of water infiltration resulted in the rain not being accommodated by the tributaries of the Suram River on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tapung
Ds. Suka Ramai
Impacts:
• 160 families affected
Material Losses:
• 160 houses affected
• Flood depth ± 50 - 90 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kampar conducts a quick review and coordinates with the relevant agencies
Latest Condition:
• 40% of the houses are still submerged in water with a height of ± 30 cm and the rest of the water has receded.
Source :
• BPBD Prov. Riau
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
