Indonesia, Flooding in Kampar Regency, Riau (25 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kampar

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kampar, Prov. Riau

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity of rain and replanting from PT. Arindo so that the lack of water infiltration resulted in the rain not being accommodated by the tributaries of the Suram River on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Tapung

Ds. Suka Ramai

Impacts:

• 160 families affected

Material Losses:

• 160 houses affected

• Flood depth ± 50 - 90 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kampar conducts a quick review and coordinates with the relevant agencies

Latest Condition:

• 40% of the houses are still submerged in water with a height of ± 30 cm and the rest of the water has receded.

Source :

• BPBD Prov. Riau

