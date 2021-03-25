Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Jombang Regency, East Java (21:30 Mar 23 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Jombang, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
Heavy rain in the upstream area since 15:00 WIB on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, causing the Pancir river and Catak Banteng river to experience an increase in water discharge and at 21:30 WIB water enter residential areas
Location:
Kec. Mojoagung, Ds. Kademangan, Dsn. Kebondalem, Ds. Pakunden, Dsn. Pakunden
Casualties:
110 families affected
Material Disadvantages:
- 6,026 housing units submerged
- The neighborhood road is flooded with a length of 300 meters
- The alley is inundated for 50 meterd
- Public polindes facilities were flooded
- TMA 80 - 100 cm
Effort:
TRC TEAM PB BPBD Kab. Jombang visited the location to collect data and coordinate with related parties as well as to monitor the development of the flood
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Jombang Regency, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 110
Affected Persons: 550
Damages
Damaged houses: 6026
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 2 roads