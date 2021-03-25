Indonesia, Flooding in Jombang Regency, East Java (21:30 Mar 23 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Jombang, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

Heavy rain in the upstream area since 15:00 WIB on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, causing the Pancir river and Catak Banteng river to experience an increase in water discharge and at 21:30 WIB water enter residential areas

Location:

Kec. Mojoagung, Ds. Kademangan, Dsn. Kebondalem, Ds. Pakunden, Dsn. Pakunden

Casualties:

110 families affected

Material Disadvantages:

6,026 housing units submerged

The neighborhood road is flooded with a length of 300 meters

The alley is inundated for 50 meterd

Public polindes facilities were flooded

TMA 80 - 100 cm

Effort:

TRC TEAM PB BPBD Kab. Jombang visited the location to collect data and coordinate with related parties as well as to monitor the development of the flood

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Jombang Regency, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 110

Affected Persons: 550

Damages

Damaged houses: 6026

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 2 roads