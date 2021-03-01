Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Jember Regency, East Java Province (10:00 Feb 27 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Rain with high intensity causes the water discharge to increase and overflow in the Kalijompo River, Dinoyo River and Petung River
Location:
Regency Jember
District:
Patrang
Praise
Kaliwates
Sukorambi
Bangsalsari
Fatalities :
- 113 affected households
Material Disadvantages:
155 Housing units submerged
4 Units of Worship were submerged
1 unit Hospital
1 unit House Slightly Damage
1 unit Bridge Severely Damage
Effort :
BPBD conducts data collection & evacuation
Tagana Dinsos set up a public kitchen in Mako Tagana (behind Hotel Ardi Chandra)
BPBD distributed 5 boxes of side dishes & 10 liters of cooking oil for Tagana public kitchens
BPBD distributes mattress assistance, baby kits & snacks
Advanced Condition:
In the affected areas, the water has started to recede, dry and normal
District Kaliwates, Patrang, Bangsalsari and Sukorambi the water has receded based on the monitoring by fast response team
The residents are active in cleaning the house
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Jember Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 113
Affected Persons: 5651
Damages
Damaged houses: 157 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 4 mosques,Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 bridge