Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Jember Regency, East Java Province (10:00 Feb 27 2021)

Chronology:

Rain with high intensity causes the water discharge to increase and overflow in the Kalijompo River, Dinoyo River and Petung River

Location:

Regency Jember

District:

Patrang

Praise

Kaliwates

Sukorambi

Bangsalsari

Fatalities :

  • 113 affected households

Material Disadvantages:

  • 155 Housing units submerged

  • 4 Units of Worship were submerged

  • 1 unit Hospital

  • 1 unit House Slightly Damage

  • 1 unit Bridge Severely Damage

Effort :

  • BPBD conducts data collection & evacuation

  • Tagana Dinsos set up a public kitchen in Mako Tagana (behind Hotel Ardi Chandra)

  • BPBD distributed 5 boxes of side dishes & 10 liters of cooking oil for Tagana public kitchens

  • BPBD distributes mattress assistance, baby kits & snacks

Advanced Condition:

  • In the affected areas, the water has started to recede, dry and normal

  • District Kaliwates, Patrang, Bangsalsari and Sukorambi the water has receded based on the monitoring by fast response team

  • The residents are active in cleaning the house

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Jember Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 113

Affected Persons: 5651

Damages

Damaged houses: 157 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 4 mosques,Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 bridge

