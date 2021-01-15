Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Jember Regency, East Java (18:40 Jan 14 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Jember, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain, the Gladak Putih River overflowed plus 3 points of the embankment in the Curahnongko River damaged which occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Pkl. 18.40 WIB
Location:
Kec. Tempurejo
Ds. Wonoasri
Ds. Curahnongko
Kec. Ambulu
Ds. Andongsari
Fatalities :
• 3,986 households affected
Material loss:
• ± 3,986 housing units affected
• TMA 60 - 200 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Jember coordinates with Muspika and local village officials to conduct assessments.
• TRC BPBD Kab. Jember, Tagana, assisted by volunteers to evacuate residents at the Kraton Wonoasri location
• Coordinate to agree to find a safe point for the Temporary Refugee Command Post at the Wonoasri Village Hall.
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Jember Bpk. The Word
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
