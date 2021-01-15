Indonesia, Flooding in Jember Regency, East Java (18:40 Jan 14 2021)

Description

Floods in the District. Jember, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain, the Gladak Putih River overflowed plus 3 points of the embankment in the Curahnongko River damaged which occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Pkl. 18.40 WIB

Location:

Kec. Tempurejo

Ds. Wonoasri

Ds. Curahnongko

Kec. Ambulu

Ds. Andongsari

Fatalities :

• 3,986 households affected

Material loss:

• ± 3,986 housing units affected

• TMA 60 - 200 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Jember coordinates with Muspika and local village officials to conduct assessments.

• TRC BPBD Kab. Jember, Tagana, assisted by volunteers to evacuate residents at the Kraton Wonoasri location

• Coordinate to agree to find a safe point for the Temporary Refugee Command Post at the Wonoasri Village Hall.

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Jember Bpk. The Word

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

