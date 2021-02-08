Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Jember, East Java (04:00 Feb 5 2021)
Description
High intensity of rain-fall in Jember, East Java on 5 Feb 2021 1600hrs caused flooding.
Location:
Kab. Jember
Kec. Ambulu
Ds. Ambulu
Kec. Wuluhan
Ds. Glundengan
Kec. Tempurejo
Ds. Curahtakir
Ds. Curahnongko
Ds. Wonoasri
Ds. Sidodadi
Impacts:
744 affected families / 2138 affected people
3 mosques are inundated
Water level: 10-70 CM
Efforts:
BPBD Kab. Jember visited the location and conducted assessment as well as evacuation.
BPBD and volunteers are on standby in the two locations with 2 boats
± 60 joint personnels (BPBD + volunteers)
Related agencies working together:
BPBD Kab. Jember
Military - Kodim 0824 Jember
Police - Jember
Local goverment
Pemerintah Desa
Social Agency
MDMC Jember
SAR OPA Jember
Baret Rescue
Brandal Alas Rescue
Relawan NU Wuluhan
RAPI Lokal 06 Wuluhan
Volunteers
Community members
Chalenges:
Imbalance of personnels and equipments with the disaster occurence.
Current Condition:
On 0200 hrs flood in some locations has subsided.
However, in some area , the water level has not subsided yet.
MDMC established public kitchen in Desa Wonoasri Kec. Tempurejo, this morning, 500 pcs of rice box has been prepared for distribution
Source :
BPBD Kab. Jember
Informed by :
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center : 117
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Jember, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 744
Affected Persons: 2138
Damages
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3 mosques