Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Jember, East Java (04:00 Feb 5 2021)

Description

High intensity of rain-fall in Jember, East Java on 5 Feb 2021 1600hrs caused flooding.

Location:

Kab. Jember
Kec. Ambulu
Ds. Ambulu
Kec. Wuluhan
Ds. Glundengan
Kec. Tempurejo
Ds. Curahtakir
Ds. Curahnongko
Ds. Wonoasri
Ds. Sidodadi

Impacts:

  • 744 affected families / 2138 affected people

  • 3 mosques are inundated

  • Water level: 10-70 CM

Efforts:

  • BPBD Kab. Jember visited the location and conducted assessment as well as evacuation.

  • BPBD and volunteers are on standby in the two locations with 2 boats

  • ± 60 joint personnels (BPBD + volunteers)

Related agencies working together:

  • BPBD Kab. Jember

  • Military - Kodim 0824 Jember

  • Police - Jember

  • Local goverment

  • Pemerintah Desa

  • Social Agency

  • MDMC Jember

  • SAR OPA Jember

  • Baret Rescue

  • Brandal Alas Rescue

  • Relawan NU Wuluhan

  • RAPI Lokal 06 Wuluhan

  • Volunteers

  • Community members

Chalenges:

Imbalance of personnels and equipments with the disaster occurence.

Current Condition:

  • On 0200 hrs flood in some locations has subsided.

  • However, in some area , the water level has not subsided yet.

  • MDMC established public kitchen in Desa Wonoasri Kec. Tempurejo, this morning, 500 pcs of rice box has been prepared for distribution

Source :

BPBD Kab. Jember

Informed by :

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center : 117
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Jember, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 744
Affected Persons: 2138

Damages

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3 mosques

