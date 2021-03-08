Indonesia, Flooding in Jayawijaya Regency, Papua (15:00 Mar 1 2021)

Description

UPDATE: Friday, March 5, 2021 at 14.00 WIB

Chronological:

• Due to high intensity rain on Monday, 01 March 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB

• The rainy season has occurred since February and the overflow of the Baliem River

Location:

• 23 Districts in Kab. Jayawijaya

Wamena

Asolokobal

Walelagama

Kurulu

Libarek

Wita Waya

Pisugi

Siepkosi

Hubukiak

Wesaput

Maima

Asotipo

Yalengga

Asologaima

Silo Karno Doga

Muliama

Musatfak

Hubikosi

Usilimo

Bolakme

Wolo

Pyramid

Molagalome

Fatalities:

• 6,234 HHs affected

Material Loss:

• 1,263 houses were flooded

• 8 pustu were inundated

• 13 Bridges broke

• 18 churches submerged

• 7 Elementary Schools submerged

• 85 Submerged fish ponds

• 136 Ha of submerged gardens

• 5,539 Plots of rice fields are submerged

• 360 livestock affected by the flood (131 animals dead)

Latest Condition:

• The flood has started to recede

• Flooding still exist at some points (10 - 100 cm)

Effort:

• Kab. BPBD Team. Jayawijaya to the affected location to collect data

Obstacles:

• Kab. BPBD Team. Jayawijaya finds it difficult to collect data due to inadequate facilities and infrastructure

• Assistance by the local government has not been able to be distributed because of adequate transportation means

Urgent needs:

• Transportation for data collection and logistics distribution to affected communities

Source:

• Kalaksa BPBD Kab. Jayawijaya,

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Jayawijaya Regency, Papua

Casualties

Affected Families: 6234

Affected Persons: 31170

Damages

Damaged houses: 1263Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 7Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 8Damaged public buildings / facilities: 18 churches,Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 13 bridgesLoss of livelihood sources: 136 ha of plantation area, 5,539 ha of rice fields, 360 livestock's, 85 fishpons