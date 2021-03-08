Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Jayawijaya Regency, Papua (15:00 Mar 1 2021)
Description
UPDATE: Friday, March 5, 2021 at 14.00 WIB
Chronological:
• Due to high intensity rain on Monday, 01 March 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB
• The rainy season has occurred since February and the overflow of the Baliem River
Location:
• 23 Districts in Kab. Jayawijaya
Wamena
Asolokobal
Walelagama
Kurulu
Libarek
Wita Waya
Pisugi
Siepkosi
Hubukiak
Wesaput
Maima
Asotipo
Yalengga
Asologaima
Silo Karno Doga
Muliama
Musatfak
Hubikosi
Usilimo
Bolakme
Wolo
Pyramid
Molagalome
Fatalities:
• 6,234 HHs affected
Material Loss:
• 1,263 houses were flooded
• 8 pustu were inundated
• 13 Bridges broke
• 18 churches submerged
• 7 Elementary Schools submerged
• 85 Submerged fish ponds
• 136 Ha of submerged gardens
• 5,539 Plots of rice fields are submerged
• 360 livestock affected by the flood (131 animals dead)
Latest Condition:
• The flood has started to recede
• Flooding still exist at some points (10 - 100 cm)
Effort:
• Kab. BPBD Team. Jayawijaya to the affected location to collect data
Obstacles:
• Kab. BPBD Team. Jayawijaya finds it difficult to collect data due to inadequate facilities and infrastructure
• Assistance by the local government has not been able to be distributed because of adequate transportation means
Urgent needs:
• Transportation for data collection and logistics distribution to affected communities
Source:
• Kalaksa BPBD Kab. Jayawijaya,
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
