Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Jayawijaya Regency, Papua (15:00 Mar 1 2021)

UPDATE: Friday, March 5, 2021 at 14.00 WIB

Chronological:

• Due to high intensity rain on Monday, 01 March 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB

• The rainy season has occurred since February and the overflow of the Baliem River

Location:

• 23 Districts in Kab. Jayawijaya

  • Wamena

  • Asolokobal

  • Walelagama

  • Kurulu

  • Libarek

  • Wita Waya

  • Pisugi

  • Siepkosi

  • Hubukiak

  • Wesaput

  • Maima

  • Asotipo

  • Yalengga

  • Asologaima

  • Silo Karno Doga

  • Muliama

  • Musatfak

  • Hubikosi

  • Usilimo

  • Bolakme

  • Wolo

  • Pyramid

  • Molagalome

Fatalities:

• 6,234 HHs affected

Material Loss:

• 1,263 houses were flooded

• 8 pustu were inundated

• 13 Bridges broke

• 18 churches submerged

• 7 Elementary Schools submerged

• 85 Submerged fish ponds

• 136 Ha of submerged gardens

• 5,539 Plots of rice fields are submerged

• 360 livestock affected by the flood (131 animals dead)

Latest Condition:

• The flood has started to recede

• Flooding still exist at some points (10 - 100 cm)

Effort:

• Kab. BPBD Team. Jayawijaya to the affected location to collect data

Obstacles:

• Kab. BPBD Team. Jayawijaya finds it difficult to collect data due to inadequate facilities and infrastructure

• Assistance by the local government has not been able to be distributed because of adequate transportation means

Urgent needs:

• Transportation for data collection and logistics distribution to affected communities

Source:

• Kalaksa BPBD Kab. Jayawijaya,

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Jayawijaya Regency, Papua

Casualties

Affected Families: 6234

Affected Persons: 31170

Damages

Damaged houses: 1263Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 7Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 8Damaged public buildings / facilities: 18 churches,Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 13 bridgesLoss of livelihood sources: 136 ha of plantation area, 5,539 ha of rice fields, 360 livestock's, 85 fishpons

