Indonesia, Flooding in Jakarta and Surrounding Areas (Jabodetabek) (23:00 Feb 19 2021)

Chronology: Due to high-intensity rainfall since Friday, 19 February 2021 and the overflowing of the river in each city/regencies.

Location: Central Jakarta, West Jakarta, South Jakarta, East Jakarta, Bekasi City, Bekasi Regency, Depok City, Bogor Regency, Tangerang City, Tangerang Regency, South Tangerang City.

*Figure in the next section as of 21 February 2021 at 2200h Jakarta Time

*still on going data collection

Country: Indonesia

Casualties

Death: 7

Affected Families: 37461

Affected Persons: 141106

Displaced Persons: 8594

Evacuation Centre: 45

Damages

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): Roads, Highways, Electricity Power Failure