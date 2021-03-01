Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Indramayu Regency, West Java Province (02:00 Feb 27 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain and high water discharge from the Cipanas watershed, the Cipanas River embankment burst, which occurred on Saturday, 27 February 2021, Pkl. 02.00 WIB
Location: Kec. Losarang, Ds. Krimun, Ds. Puntang
Fatalities :
Total refugees 3,721 people with details:
Ds. Krimun: 1,650 people took refuge in the Da'i Annur School
Ds. Puntang:
1,521 people in the mosque and hall of Ds. Puntang
550 People fled to relatives' homes
Total affected 3,991 households / 8,300 people:
Ds. Crime 1,920 families / 4,000 people
Ds. Puntang 2,071 families / 4,300 people
Material losses: Total houses submerged in 2,950 units with details:
Ds. Krimun 1,450 housing units
Ds. Puntang 1,500 housing units
Effort :
BPBD Kab. Indramayu and the joint team (TNI, Polri, Dinsos, PMI, and volunteers) evacuated residents and set up refugee tents.
BPBD Kab. Indramayu, PMI and Tagana opened public kitchens in the courtyard of the mosque and school / foundation buildings that were used as refugee camps.
BPBD Kab. Indramayu, BBWS, and PT. Brantas Indrapraya Persero Tbk closed the broken embankment with heavy equipment.
Current Condition: Sunday, 28 February 2021 the water has receded and the refugees have returned to their homes.
Source:
- BPBD Kab. Indramayu
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Indramayu Regency, West Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 3991
Affected Persons: 8300
Displaced Persons: 3721
Evacuation Centre: 3
Damages
Damaged houses: 2950