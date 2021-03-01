Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Indramayu Regency, West Java Province (02:00 Feb 27 2021)

Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain and high water discharge from the Cipanas watershed, the Cipanas River embankment burst, which occurred on Saturday, 27 February 2021, Pkl. 02.00 WIB

Location: Kec. Losarang, Ds. Krimun, Ds. Puntang

Fatalities :

Total refugees 3,721 people with details:

  • Ds. Krimun: 1,650 people took refuge in the Da'i Annur School

  • Ds. Puntang:

  • 1,521 people in the mosque and hall of Ds. Puntang

  • 550 People fled to relatives' homes

Total affected 3,991 households / 8,300 people:

  • Ds. Crime 1,920 families / 4,000 people

  • Ds. Puntang 2,071 families / 4,300 people

Material losses: Total houses submerged in 2,950 units with details:

  • Ds. Krimun 1,450 housing units

  • Ds. Puntang 1,500 housing units

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Indramayu and the joint team (TNI, Polri, Dinsos, PMI, and volunteers) evacuated residents and set up refugee tents.

  • BPBD Kab. Indramayu, PMI and Tagana opened public kitchens in the courtyard of the mosque and school / foundation buildings that were used as refugee camps.

  • BPBD Kab. Indramayu, BBWS, and PT. Brantas Indrapraya Persero Tbk closed the broken embankment with heavy equipment.

Current Condition: Sunday, 28 February 2021 the water has receded and the refugees have returned to their homes.

Source:

  • BPBD Kab. Indramayu

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Indramayu Regency, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 3991

Affected Persons: 8300

Displaced Persons: 3721

Evacuation Centre: 3

Damages

Damaged houses: 2950

