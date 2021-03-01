Indonesia, Flooding in Indramayu Regency, West Java Province (02:00 Feb 27 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain and high water discharge from the Cipanas watershed, the Cipanas River embankment burst, which occurred on Saturday, 27 February 2021, Pkl. 02.00 WIB

Location: Kec. Losarang, Ds. Krimun, Ds. Puntang

Fatalities :

Total refugees 3,721 people with details:

Ds. Krimun: 1,650 people took refuge in the Da'i Annur School

Ds. Puntang:

1,521 people in the mosque and hall of Ds. Puntang

550 People fled to relatives' homes

Total affected 3,991 households / 8,300 people:

Ds. Crime 1,920 families / 4,000 people

Ds. Puntang 2,071 families / 4,300 people

Material losses: Total houses submerged in 2,950 units with details:

Ds. Krimun 1,450 housing units

Ds. Puntang 1,500 housing units

Effort :

BPBD Kab. Indramayu and the joint team (TNI, Polri, Dinsos, PMI, and volunteers) evacuated residents and set up refugee tents.

BPBD Kab. Indramayu, PMI and Tagana opened public kitchens in the courtyard of the mosque and school / foundation buildings that were used as refugee camps.

BPBD Kab. Indramayu, BBWS, and PT. Brantas Indrapraya Persero Tbk closed the broken embankment with heavy equipment.

Current Condition: Sunday, 28 February 2021 the water has receded and the refugees have returned to their homes.

Source:

BPBD Kab. Indramayu

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Indramayu Regency, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 3991

Affected Persons: 8300

Displaced Persons: 3721

Evacuation Centre: 3

Damages

Damaged houses: 2950