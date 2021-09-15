Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Indragiri Hulu Regency, Riau (13 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Indragiri Hulu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Indragiri Hulu, Prov. Riau
Chronology :
• High-intensity rains resulted in a catastrophic flood on Monday, September 13, 2021 Pkl. 02.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Seberida
• Ds. Kasai Base
Impacts:
• ± 53 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• ± 53 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 40 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Indragiri Hulu conducted a quick review and coordinated with related parties
Latest Condition:
• Water still inundated the yard, roads, and some of the residents' houses but it has gradually receded
Source :
• BPBD Prov. Riau
