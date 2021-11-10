Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Indragiri Hilir Regency, Riau (8 Nov 2021)
Riau, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 18:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Indragiri Hilir
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
extreme weather resulting in tidal waves and accompanied by heavy rain on Monday, November 8, 2021, 18.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Kemuning
Ds. Kemuning Tua
Ds. Kemuning Muda
Ds. Talang Jangkang
Ds. Lubuk Besar
Impacts:
• 162 affected households
• 12 families displaced
Damages:
• 162 houses
• Flood depth ± 100 - 150 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Indragiri Hilir coordinates with local officials
• TRC BPBD Kab. Indragiri Hilir conducted data collection at the scene.
Latest Condition:
• Still High Tide, and accompanied by Rain.
• Some of the Residents Affected by the Deep Tidal Flood accompanied by Rain Evacuated to a Safe Place and to the Houses of Relatives and Relatives Nearby in the Highlands.
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Indragiri Hilir
