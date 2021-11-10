Indonesia, Flooding in Indragiri Hilir Regency, Riau (8 Nov 2021)

Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000941-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Nov 2021 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Indragiri Hilir

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

extreme weather resulting in tidal waves and accompanied by heavy rain on Monday, November 8, 2021, 18.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Kemuning

Ds. Kemuning Tua

Ds. Kemuning Muda

Ds. Talang Jangkang

Ds. Lubuk Besar

Impacts:

• 162 affected households

• 12 families displaced

Damages:

• 162 houses

• Flood depth ± 100 - 150 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Indragiri Hilir coordinates with local officials

• TRC BPBD Kab. Indragiri Hilir conducted data collection at the scene.

Latest Condition:

• Still High Tide, and accompanied by Rain.

• Some of the Residents Affected by the Deep Tidal Flood accompanied by Rain Evacuated to a Safe Place and to the Houses of Relatives and Relatives Nearby in the Highlands.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Indragiri Hilir

