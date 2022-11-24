Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Utara (South Kalimantan) (21 Nov 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 21 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001371-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 23 Nov 2022 09:55:56

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hulu Sungai Utara

DESCRIPTION

Cause: High intensity rainfall

Affected Area:

● Kec. Amuntai Utara

● Kec. Haur Gading

● Kec. Banjang

● Kec. Amuntai Tengah

● Kec. Sungai Pandan

● Kec. Amuntai Selatan

Impact:

- 379 families/1516 people affected

- 210 houses affected

- 74 education facilities, 6 health facilities, 36 local government facilities, and 14 public facilities affected

- Flood depth: 10-90 cm

