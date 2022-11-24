Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Utara (South Kalimantan) (21 Nov 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 21 Nov 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001371-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 23 Nov 2022 09:55:56
AFFECTED AREA/S
Hulu Sungai Utara
DESCRIPTION
Cause: High intensity rainfall
Affected Area:
● Kec. Amuntai Utara
● Kec. Haur Gading
● Kec. Banjang
● Kec. Amuntai Tengah
● Kec. Sungai Pandan
● Kec. Amuntai Selatan
Impact:
- 379 families/1516 people affected
- 210 houses affected
- 74 education facilities, 6 health facilities, 36 local government facilities, and 14 public facilities affected
- Flood depth: 10-90 cm