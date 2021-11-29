Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Utara Regency (South Kalimantan) (28 Nov 2021)
Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000997-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021 13:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Hulu Sungai Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Hulu Sungai Utara, Prov. South Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and the confluence of the Tabalong River Basin and the Balangan River Basin, causing the Nagara River to overflow on Saturday, November 27, 2021, Pkl. 13.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Banjang
- Ds. Danau Terati
- Ds. Teluk Sarikat
- Ds. Baruh Tabing
- Ds. Garunggang
- Ds. Kalintamui
- Ds. Lok Bangkai
Impacts:
• 182 families / 527 people affected
Damages:
• ± 182 houses
• Flood depth 10 - 60 cm
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• the Regent has determined the status of Emergency Alert for Floods, Landslides and Whirlwinds with No. 188.45/392/KUM/2021 starting from November 8, 2021 - February 28, 2022
Latest Condition:
Sunday, November 28, 2021, Pkl. 18.31 WIB :
• The weather is cloudy, the flood gradually recedes
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Utara
