Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Utara Regency (South Kalimantan) (28 Nov 2021)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000997-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021 13:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hulu Sungai Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Hulu Sungai Utara, Prov. South Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and the confluence of the Tabalong River Basin and the Balangan River Basin, causing the Nagara River to overflow on Saturday, November 27, 2021, Pkl. 13.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Banjang

- Ds. Danau Terati

- Ds. Teluk Sarikat

- Ds. Baruh Tabing

- Ds. Garunggang

- Ds. Kalintamui

- Ds. Lok Bangkai

Impacts:

• 182 families / 527 people affected

Damages:

• ± 182 houses

• Flood depth 10 - 60 cm

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• the Regent has determined the status of Emergency Alert for Floods, Landslides and Whirlwinds with No. 188.45/392/KUM/2021 starting from November 8, 2021 - February 28, 2022

Latest Condition:

Sunday, November 28, 2021, Pkl. 18.31 WIB :

• The weather is cloudy, the flood gradually recedes

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Utara

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

