Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, South Kalimantan Province (05:00 May 22 2020)

Description

Kab. Flooding Hulu Sungai Tengah Prov. South Borneo

Friday, May 22, 2020, 05.00 WITA

Location:

Kec. Barabai, Ex. South Barabai, Ex. Barabai Land

Fatalities :

• 190 KK / 585 Affected souls

With the following details: Kec. Barabai:

• Ex. South Barabai: 70 HH / 210 Affected souls

• Ex. Barabai Darat: 120 HH / 375 Affected souls

Material Losses:

• 190 affected housing units

With the following details:

Kec. Barabai:

• Ex. South Barabai: 70 houses affected

• Ex. Barabai Darat: 120 affected housing units

Chronological:

• Due to rain with high intensity

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah headed for the scene to conduct a rapid assessment, evacuate victims and coordinate with relevant agencies

Source:

Mr. Ery Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Borneo

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Kec. Barabai, Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah

Casualties

Affected Families: 190

Affected Persons: 585

Damages

Damaged houses: 190