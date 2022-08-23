Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, South Kalimantan (17 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 17 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000885-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Wed, 17 Aug 2022 18:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hulu Sungai Tengah

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall in mountainous areas of Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah resulted in increased water discharge causing flooding on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Pkl. 18.40 WITA

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

• Kec. Batu Benawa

- Ds. Aluan

- Ds. Aluan Besar

• Kec. Haruyan

- Ds. Haruyan

• Kec. Hantakan

- Ds. Tilahan

Impact :

• ± 366 families / 1,072 people affected (data collection)

• 1 person MD

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 4 families / 7 people evacuated

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 366 housing units affected (data collection)

• Water Level ± 5 - 30 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah conducts a rapid assessment and coordinates with related parties

Latest Condition : Thursday, August 18, 2022 Pkl. 09.00 WIB

• Floods have receded, refugees have returned to their homes

Source :

• Coord. Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Tengah Mr. Bonang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

