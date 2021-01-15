Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Selatan Regency, South Kalimantan (22:45 Jan 13 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Due to high intensity rain and water sent from the upstream to the downstream of the Amandit River which occurred on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 22:45 WITA

Location:

Kec. Loksado

Kec. Padang Batung

Kec. Kandangan

Kec. Angkinang

Kec. Langsat Lake

Kec. Raya River

Casualty:

• ± 1,000 households affected

Material Loss:

• ± 1,000 housing units affected

• TMA 20 - 150 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Selatan conducts monitoring, evacuation, and data collection at TKB

• Established 2 Public Kitchens in Kec. Kandangan and Kec. Angkinang

• Establishing a main post in the district. Kandangan

• BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Selatan appealed to local people to be alert and alert to further floods

Source:

• Kalak BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Selatan Bpk. Syamsudin

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Hulu Sungai Selatan Regency, South Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 1000

Affected Persons: 5000

Damages

Damaged houses: 1000