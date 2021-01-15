Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Hulu Sungai Selatan Regency, South Kalimantan (22:45 Jan 13 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain and water sent from the upstream to the downstream of the Amandit River which occurred on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 22:45 WITA
Location:
Kec. Loksado
Kec. Padang Batung
Kec. Kandangan
Kec. Angkinang
Kec. Langsat Lake
Kec. Raya River
Casualty:
• ± 1,000 households affected
Material Loss:
• ± 1,000 housing units affected
• TMA 20 - 150 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Selatan conducts monitoring, evacuation, and data collection at TKB
• Established 2 Public Kitchens in Kec. Kandangan and Kec. Angkinang
• Establishing a main post in the district. Kandangan
• BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Selatan appealed to local people to be alert and alert to further floods
Source:
• Kalak BPBD Kab. Hulu Sungai Selatan Bpk. Syamsudin
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Hulu Sungai Selatan Regency, South Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 1000
Affected Persons: 5000
Damages
Damaged houses: 1000