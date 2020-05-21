Indonesia, Flooding in Gunung Putri District, Bogor Regency, West Java (00:35 May 19 2020)

Description

Tuesday, May 19, 2020, starting at 00.35 WIB, there had been a flood at the Perum Villa Nusa Indah 1 and 2 villages in Bojong Kulur Village, Gunung Putri Subdistrict, Bogor Regency. Due to heavy rain and the overflow of the Cileungsi River, some houses were affected with water levels of 20-150 cm.

Affected:

Rw 13 300 houses (297 households / 1,187 inhabitants) Rw 14 300 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants) Rw 15 300 houses (255 households / 1,021 inhabitants) Rw 16 150 houses (150 KK / 557 People) Rw 17 150 houses (300 KK / 1,200 inhabitants) Rw 18 150 houses (300 KK / 1,200 inhabitants) Rw 19 150 houses (150 households / 600 inhabitants) Rw 20 150 houses (150 households / 600 inhabitants) Rw 21 150 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants) Rw 22 150 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants) Rw 23 150 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants) Rw 24 150 Houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants) Rw 26 150 Houses (300 KK / 1,200 People) Rw 27 150 Houses (300 KK / 1,200 People) Rw 28 150 Houses (150 KK / 600 People)

Remarks flooded house.

IMPACT FASUM:

5 Majid including in Rw. 14, 13, 21, 22, 28 Bunda Auni Akbid School, Harapan Bunda School, Daarel Salam School

APPLICATIONS THAT ARE INVOLVED IN THE FIELD:

TRC BPBD KAB. BOGOR Local village staff Bimaspol Babinsa Basarnas Tagana TPBDes Bojong Kulur KSB Bojong Kulur Youth Organization Bojong Kulur FKPM Bojong Kulur

The current situation is already conducive.

BPBD DISTRICT BOGOR

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Gunung Putri District, Bogor Regency, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 3852

Affected Persons: 15365

Damages

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3Damaged public buildings / facilities: 5

News Source Link

https://bpbd.bogorkab.go.id/8378-2/