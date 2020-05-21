Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gunung Putri District, Bogor Regency, West Java (00:35 May 19 2020)
Tuesday, May 19, 2020, starting at 00.35 WIB, there had been a flood at the Perum Villa Nusa Indah 1 and 2 villages in Bojong Kulur Village, Gunung Putri Subdistrict, Bogor Regency. Due to heavy rain and the overflow of the Cileungsi River, some houses were affected with water levels of 20-150 cm.
Affected:
Rw 13 300 houses (297 households / 1,187 inhabitants)
Rw 14 300 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants)
Rw 15 300 houses (255 households / 1,021 inhabitants)
Rw 16 150 houses (150 KK / 557 People)
Rw 17 150 houses (300 KK / 1,200 inhabitants)
Rw 18 150 houses (300 KK / 1,200 inhabitants)
Rw 19 150 houses (150 households / 600 inhabitants)
Rw 20 150 houses (150 households / 600 inhabitants)
Rw 21 150 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants)
Rw 22 150 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants)
Rw 23 150 houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants)
Rw 24 150 Houses (300 households / 1,200 inhabitants)
Rw 26 150 Houses (300 KK / 1,200 People)
Rw 27 150 Houses (300 KK / 1,200 People)
Rw 28 150 Houses (150 KK / 600 People)
Remarks flooded house.
IMPACT FASUM:
5 Majid including in Rw. 14, 13, 21, 22, 28
Bunda Auni Akbid School, Harapan Bunda School, Daarel Salam School
APPLICATIONS THAT ARE INVOLVED IN THE FIELD:
TRC BPBD KAB. BOGOR
Local village staff
Bimaspol
Babinsa
Basarnas
Tagana
TPBDes Bojong Kulur
KSB Bojong Kulur
Youth Organization Bojong Kulur
FKPM Bojong Kulur
The current situation is already conducive.
BPBD DISTRICT BOGOR
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Gunung Putri District, Bogor Regency, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 3852
Affected Persons: 15365
Damages
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3Damaged public buildings / facilities: 5
