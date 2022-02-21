Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gunung Mas Regency, Central Kalimantan (18 Feb 2022)
Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 18 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000212-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 18 Feb 2022 09:28:48
AFFECTED AREA/S
Gunung Mas
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location: Kec. Runggan Hulu, Ds. Sei Antai
Efforts:
BPBPK Central Kalimantan advice the affected people to evacuate to safe places
BPBPK Central Kalimantan coordinate with Department of Social Affairs
BPBPK Central Kalimantan coordinate with BPPKS Banjarmasin city to anticipate logistics shortage