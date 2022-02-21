Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Gunung Mas Regency, Central Kalimantan (18 Feb 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 18 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000212-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 18 Feb 2022 09:28:48

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gunung Mas

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location: Kec. Runggan Hulu, Ds. Sei Antai

Efforts:

  • BPBPK Central Kalimantan advice the affected people to evacuate to safe places

  • BPBPK Central Kalimantan coordinate with Department of Social Affairs

  • BPBPK Central Kalimantan coordinate with BPPKS Banjarmasin city to anticipate logistics shortage

Related Content