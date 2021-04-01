Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Grobogan Regency, Central Java (23:30 Mar 31 2021)
Description
Flash Flood incident in Kab. Grobogan, Prov. Central Java
Chronology:
Rain with high intensity in hilly areas in Kec. Klambu
Land use change causes flash floods
Floods occurred on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Pkl. 23.30 WIB
Location:
Kec. Klambu
Ds. Klambu
Ds. Bride
Fatalities :
± 2,400 HH affected
There are victims displaced (data collection)
Material Disadvantages:
± 2,400 housing units affected
20 damaged houses (verification process)
3 office units affected
5 units of educational facilities affected
14 units of worship facilities affected
TMA 40-200 cm
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Grobogan conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
BPBD distributed logistical assistance and together with a joint team assisted by the community worked together to clean up the mud from the flash floods
Latest condition:
Thursday, April 1, 15.20 WIB
Rain with moderate intensity
The flood has receded and left mud
Refugees have returned to their homes
Source: BPBD Kab. Grobogan
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
