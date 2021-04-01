Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Grobogan Regency, Central Java (23:30 Mar 31 2021)

Description

Flash Flood incident in Kab. Grobogan, Prov. Central Java

Chronology:

  • Rain with high intensity in hilly areas in Kec. Klambu

  • Land use change causes flash floods

  • Floods occurred on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Pkl. 23.30 WIB

Location:
Kec. Klambu

  • Ds. Klambu

  • Ds. Bride

Fatalities :

  • ± 2,400 HH affected

  • There are victims displaced (data collection)

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 2,400 housing units affected

  • 20 damaged houses (verification process)

  • 3 office units affected

  • 5 units of educational facilities affected

  • 14 units of worship facilities affected

  • TMA 40-200 cm

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Grobogan conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims

  • BPBD distributed logistical assistance and together with a joint team assisted by the community worked together to clean up the mud from the flash floods

Latest condition:
Thursday, April 1, 15.20 WIB

  • Rain with moderate intensity

  • The flood has receded and left mud

  • Refugees have returned to their homes

Source: BPBD Kab. Grobogan

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Grobogan Regency, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 2400
Affected Persons: 12000

Damages

Damaged houses: 2400
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 5
Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 14 worship places
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3 office

