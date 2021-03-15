Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Gresik Regency, East Java Province (21:20 Mar 12 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Gresik, Prov. East Java

Update: Saturday, March 13, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain, water overflowed from the Lamong River on Friday, 12 March 2021, Pkl. 21:00 WIB

Location:

  • Kec. Balongpanggang

    • Ds. Ngampel
    • Ds. Dapet
    • Ds. Kedung Pring
    • Ds. Sekarputih
    • Ds. Karangsemanding
    • Ds. Wotansari
    • Ds. Banjaragung
    • Ds. Pucung

  • Kec. Benjeng

    • Ds. Sedapurklagen
    • Ds. Deliksumber
    • Ds. Lundo
    • Ds. Kedungrukem
    • Ds. Munggugianti
    • Ds. Bulurejo

Fatalities :

  • 465 HH Affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • 743 housing units inundated
  • 675 Ha of inundated rice fields
  • 4 units of places of worship were flooded
  • 4 government buildings were inundated
  • 1 Puskesmas inundated
  • 4 Fasdik units were inundated
  • 1 unit of traditional market inundated
  • 10,750 m of village roads were inundated
  • TMA ± 15 - 70 cm

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Gresik conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

State of the art:

  • Until now, the BPBD team of Gresik Regency is still collecting and updating data in flood-affected areas

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Gresik

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Gresik Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 465
Affected Persons: 2325

Damages

Damaged houses: 743 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 12 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 10750 m of roads Loss of livelihood sources: 1

