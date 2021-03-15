Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gresik Regency, East Java Province (21:20 Mar 12 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Gresik, Prov. East Java
Update: Saturday, March 13, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain, water overflowed from the Lamong River on Friday, 12 March 2021, Pkl. 21:00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Balongpanggang
- Ds. Ngampel
- Ds. Dapet
- Ds. Kedung Pring
- Ds. Sekarputih
- Ds. Karangsemanding
- Ds. Wotansari
- Ds. Banjaragung
- Ds. Pucung
Kec. Benjeng
- Ds. Sedapurklagen
- Ds. Deliksumber
- Ds. Lundo
- Ds. Kedungrukem
- Ds. Munggugianti
- Ds. Bulurejo
Fatalities :
- 465 HH Affected
Material Disadvantages:
- 743 housing units inundated
- 675 Ha of inundated rice fields
- 4 units of places of worship were flooded
- 4 government buildings were inundated
- 1 Puskesmas inundated
- 4 Fasdik units were inundated
- 1 unit of traditional market inundated
- 10,750 m of village roads were inundated
- TMA ± 15 - 70 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Gresik conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
State of the art:
- Until now, the BPBD team of Gresik Regency is still collecting and updating data in flood-affected areas
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Gresik
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Gresik Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 465
Affected Persons: 2325
Damages
Damaged houses: 743 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 12 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 10750 m of roads Loss of livelihood sources: 1