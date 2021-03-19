Indonesia, Flooding in Gresik Regency, East Java (12:00 Mar 17 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Gresik, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain, high tide and overflowing of the Lamong River that occurred on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, Pkl. 12.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Duduksampeyan

Ds. Wadak Lor

Ds. Wadak Kidul

Ds. Kramat

Ds. Kawistowindu

Ds. Kemudi

Ds. Petisbenem

Ds. Bendungan

Fatalities :

• ± 220 families / 726 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 200 housing units affected

• 575 Ha of ponds are inundated

• Access to the village axis road 200 m is submerged

• Environmental road access along 585 m submerged

• TMA 10 - 50 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Gresik visited the location of the incident in order to conduct a quick assessment and coordinate with Muspika and the local village government

Latest condition:

At 18.00 WIB

• Cloudy weather

• The flood has not subsided

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Gresik

