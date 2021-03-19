Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gresik Regency, East Java (12:00 Mar 17 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Gresik, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain, high tide and overflowing of the Lamong River that occurred on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, Pkl. 12.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Duduksampeyan
Ds. Wadak Lor
Ds. Wadak Kidul
Ds. Kramat
Ds. Kawistowindu
Ds. Kemudi
Ds. Petisbenem
Ds. Bendungan
Fatalities :
• ± 220 families / 726 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
• ± 200 housing units affected
• 575 Ha of ponds are inundated
• Access to the village axis road 200 m is submerged
• Environmental road access along 585 m submerged
• TMA 10 - 50 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Gresik visited the location of the incident in order to conduct a quick assessment and coordinate with Muspika and the local village government
Latest condition:
At 18.00 WIB
• Cloudy weather
• The flood has not subsided
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Gresik
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
