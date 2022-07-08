Indonesia, Flooding in Gresik Regency (East Java) (06 Jul 2022)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 06 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000725-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 06 Jul 2022 04:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gresik

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Gresik, Prov. East Java

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall in the district. Sidayu and Kec. Panceng which caused the water discharge of Wotan Reservoir to increase so that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 04.30 WIB, the Wotan Reservoir burst and overflowed water inundated village roads and residential areas.

Location :

• Kec. Sidayu

- Ds. Sukorejo

- Ds. Gedangan

• Kec. Panceng

- Ds. Petung

- Ds. Wotan

- Ds. Dalegan

Impacts:

• ± 447 HHs affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 477 houses

• 4 public facilities

• ± 116 Ha of rice fields

• ± 6.2 Ha of pond

• Flood depth 10 - 70 cm

Logistics

• Establishment of a Public Kitchen Tent at the Petung Village Hall

Search and Rescue

• Kab. BPBD Team. Gresik helps residents in efforts to save livestock and property belonging to residents

Effort :

• BPBD Prov. East Java and TRC BPBD Kab. Gresik conducts an assessment at the scene and coordinates with the local Village Apparatus

• Kab. BPBD Team. Gresik monitors the water discharge level

Elements involved:

• BPBD Kab. Gresik, BPBD Prov. East Java, TNI, POLRI, District Apparatus, Village Apparatus, Tagana, PMI, LPBI, local community

Up-to-date Condition:

• The puddle gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Prov. East Java & BPBD Kab. Gresik

