Indonesia, Flooding in Gresik, East Java (09:21 Jan 5 2021)

Description

Floods in the District. Gresik, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the lamong river on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. 09.20 WIB

Location:

Regency. Gresik

Kec. Cerme

Ds. Gurangyar

Ds. Dungus

Ds. Morowudi

Ds. Iker-iker

Ds. Cerme Kidul

Ds. Pandu

Ds. Jono

Ds. Rice Pond

Ds. Banjarsari

Fatalities :

• ± 760 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

• 760 housing units submerged

• 280 Ha of rice fields were inundated

• 1,069 Ha of ponds affected

• Some of the affected public facilities (data collection)

• TMA 5 - 45 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Gresik conducted a quick assessment of the affected locations.

• Coordinate with Muspika and local village officials.

• Distributed logistical and basic food assistance.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Gresik

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Gresik, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 760

Affected Persons: 3800

Damages

Damaged houses: 760Loss of livelihood sources: 280 Ha of rice fields, 1069 Ha of ponds