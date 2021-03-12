Indonesia, Flooding in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi Province (14:47 Mar 10 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Gowa Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology: High Intensity of Rain Upstream of the River to Overflowing of Water Flow in the Jeneberang Riverbanks, Resulting in Many Houses and Public Facilities Affected by Stagnant Water, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 14:47 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Somba Opu

• Ex. Tamarung

Fatalities :

• 90 families / 250 people

Material Disadvantages:

• 320 housing units affected

Effort :

• TRC-PB BPBD Gowa Monitor Development in Affected Locations

Source:

• Mr. Ikhsan Kalak Kab. Gowa Via WA (0811-413-613)

Informed by:

