Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi Province (14:47 Mar 10 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Gowa Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology: High Intensity of Rain Upstream of the River to Overflowing of Water Flow in the Jeneberang Riverbanks, Resulting in Many Houses and Public Facilities Affected by Stagnant Water, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 14:47 WIB
Location:
• Kec. Somba Opu
• Ex. Tamarung
Fatalities :
• 90 families / 250 people
Material Disadvantages:
• 320 housing units affected
Effort :
• TRC-PB BPBD Gowa Monitor Development in Affected Locations
Source:
• Mr. Ikhsan Kalak Kab. Gowa Via WA (0811-413-613)
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 90
Affected Persons: 250
Damages
Damaged houses: 320