Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (7 Nov 2021)

Gorontalo, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000912-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gorontalo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo

Update : Sunday, 07 November 2021 Pkl. 13.30 WIB

Chronology :

high intensity rain which caused the waters of the Buoyo River, Oliyodu River, Marisa River, and Moloupo River to overflow on Saturday, November 06, 2021 Pkl. 17.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Tabongo

- Ds. Limehe Timur

- Ds. Limehe Barat

• Kec. Dungaliyo

- Ds. Dungaliyo

• Kec. Limboto Barat

- Ds. Yosonegoro

- Ds. Tunggulo

• Kec. Limboto

- Kel. Tenilo

Impacts: 1,262 families / 3,634 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 1,262 houses

• Flood depth ± 75 - 100 meters

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD Team. Gorontalo to the disaster site to conduct a quick assessment and coordinate with related parties

Latest Condition:

Sunday, 07 November 2021 Pkl. 13.30 WIB :

• Rainy weather

• Kab. BPBD Team. Gorontalo is setting up a soup kitchen for food distribution

• The water has receded in Ds. East Limehe and Ds. Limehe Barat Kec. Tabango

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops