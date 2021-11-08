Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (7 Nov 2021)
Gorontalo, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000912-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Gorontalo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo
Update : Sunday, 07 November 2021 Pkl. 13.30 WIB
Chronology :
high intensity rain which caused the waters of the Buoyo River, Oliyodu River, Marisa River, and Moloupo River to overflow on Saturday, November 06, 2021 Pkl. 17.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Tabongo
- Ds. Limehe Timur
- Ds. Limehe Barat
• Kec. Dungaliyo
- Ds. Dungaliyo
• Kec. Limboto Barat
- Ds. Yosonegoro
- Ds. Tunggulo
• Kec. Limboto
- Kel. Tenilo
Impacts: 1,262 families / 3,634 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 1,262 houses
• Flood depth ± 75 - 100 meters
Effort :
• Kab. BPBD Team. Gorontalo to the disaster site to conduct a quick assessment and coordinate with related parties
Latest Condition:
Sunday, 07 November 2021 Pkl. 13.30 WIB :
• Rainy weather
• Kab. BPBD Team. Gorontalo is setting up a soup kitchen for food distribution
• The water has receded in Ds. East Limehe and Ds. Limehe Barat Kec. Tabango
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
