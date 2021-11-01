Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (30 Oct 2021)
Gorontalo, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000887-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021 16:50:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Gorontalo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo
Update : Sunday, October 31, 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB
Chronology :
• high intensity rain causing the Marisa River to overflow on Saturday, October 30, 2021 Pkl. 16.50 WITA
Location :
Kec. Limboto Barat
• DS. Yosonegoro
• DS. Padengo
• DS. Haya-Haya
• Ds. Isimu Utara
Fatalities :
• ± 206 families / 831 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 170 housing units affected
• Flood depth 10 - 50 cm
Effort :
• The Head of BPBD has ordered the TRC Team to go down to the location to carry out monitoring, evacuation, data collection of disaster victims of fast food assistance
• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo coordinates with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded and the community has returned to their activities
Source :
BPBD Prov. Gorontalo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
