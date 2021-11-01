Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (30 Oct 2021)

Gorontalo, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000887-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021 16:50:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gorontalo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo

Update : Sunday, October 31, 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Chronology :

• high intensity rain causing the Marisa River to overflow on Saturday, October 30, 2021 Pkl. 16.50 WITA

Location :

Kec. Limboto Barat

• DS. Yosonegoro

• DS. Padengo

• DS. Haya-Haya

• Ds. Isimu Utara

Fatalities :

• ± 206 families / 831 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 170 housing units affected

• Flood depth 10 - 50 cm

Effort :

• The Head of BPBD has ordered the TRC Team to go down to the location to carry out monitoring, evacuation, data collection of disaster victims of fast food assistance

• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo coordinates with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded and the community has returned to their activities

Source :

BPBD Prov. Gorontalo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops